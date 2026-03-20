Antoniu Roca Injury: Ruled out again
Roca (shoulder) is ruled out again for the time being, according to coach Manolo Gonzalez.
Roca returned to the bench in the last matchup against Mallorca but is still dealing with his shoulder issue and has been ruled out again for now. The attacking midfielder does not have a clear timetable for his return, and his absence is not expected to impact the starting XI given he has made just one start across eight appearances this season.
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