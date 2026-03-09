Antoniu Roca Injury: Still missing
Roca (shoulder) is out for Monday's match against Oviedo.
Roca was a late call for Monday but has failed to make the team sheet, appearing to have failed his testing. He is more of a depth option, so the club is only losing an option from the bench, as the midfielder has only earned one start in eight appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antoniu Roca See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antoniu Roca See More