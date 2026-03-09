Antoniu Roca headshot

Antoniu Roca Injury: Still missing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Roca (shoulder) is out for Monday's match against Oviedo.

Roca was a late call for Monday but has failed to make the team sheet, appearing to have failed his testing. He is more of a depth option, so the club is only losing an option from the bench, as the midfielder has only earned one start in eight appearances.

Antoniu Roca
Espanyol
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antoniu Roca See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antoniu Roca See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
228 days ago