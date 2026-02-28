Antoniu Roca Injury: Suffers shoulder injury

Roca suffered a shoulder injury and won't be an option for Sunday's clash against Elche, according to El 1900.

Roca suffered a dislocated shoulder this week and has been ruled out for Sunday's showdown against the Franjiverdes. The attacking midfielder is expected to be re-evaluated early next week to determine his progress, but there is no set timetable for his return just yet. That said, his absence should not shake up the starting XI, as he has mostly been deployed as a bench option for the Catalans throughout the season.