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Antoniu Roca Injury: Trains normally Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Roca (shoulder) was spotted training normally Saturday and should be an option for Sunday's clash against Mallorca, according to El 1900.

Roca looks to have shaken off the shoulder injury that sidelined him for the last two matches. He was spotted going through full training on Saturday and should be back in the mix for Sunday's showdown with Mallorca. That's a welcome boost for the Catalans, even if he's expected to slot back into a bench role moving forward.

Antoniu Roca
Espanyol
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