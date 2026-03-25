Antoniu Roca Injury: Trending toward return

Roca (shoulder) is showing positive signs of recovery and was spotted back training with the team during Espanyol's first session during the international break, according to El 1900.

Roca picked up a shoulder dislocation in training that has kept him sidelined and eaten into his already limited role this season, with the 23-year-old homegrown winger logging just 108 minutes in La Liga. His return is unlikely to shake up the starting lineup given how little he has featured, but it does give coach Manolo Gonzalez an extra body to work with during the two-week international break as the White and Blues try to sort out a stretch of just three points from their last nine matches. Roca should be ready to go for the first fixture back for the break, a trip to Real Betis on April. 4.