Antoniu Roca headshot

Antoniu Roca Injury: Trending toward return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Roca (shoulder) is showing positive signs of recovery and was spotted back training with the team during Espanyol's first session during the international break, according to El 1900.

Roca picked up a shoulder dislocation in training that has kept him sidelined and eaten into his already limited role this season, with the 23-year-old homegrown winger logging just 108 minutes in La Liga. His return is unlikely to shake up the starting lineup given how little he has featured, but it does give coach Manolo Gonzalez an extra body to work with during the two-week international break as the White and Blues try to sort out a stretch of just three points from their last nine matches. Roca should be ready to go for the first fixture back for the break, a trip to Real Betis on April. 4.

Antoniu Roca
Espanyol
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antoniu Roca See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antoniu Roca See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
244 days ago