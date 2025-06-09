Antoniu Roca News: Solid impression in debut campaign

Roca appeared in 26 matches, including 13 starts for Espanyol during the 2024 campaign.

Roca saw limited opportunity early in the season but picked up all 13 of his starts between mid-December and late-May. He picked up his only goal contribution of the year in his second start, before amassing six shots and three shots on target through his final 19 appearances. Adding totals of seven chances created, 10 tackles won and eight interceptions, he put together a solid impression in his debut campaign with the club.