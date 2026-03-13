Antony Injury: Late call to face Houston

Antony is questionable for Saturday's match against Houston due to a lower-body injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Antony will need to pass testing to play Staurday after he was dealt a lower-body injury. This will be something to monitor moving forward, as he has only missed 12 minutes of playtime in three games this season. If he were to miss out, David Da Costa is a potential replacement if he returns from a shoulder injury of his own.