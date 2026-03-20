Antony Injury: Present in training

Antony (lower body) took part in full speed drills during Friday's training session, Adam Susman of the Timber Review reports.

Antony could be back for upcoming contests after missing one game due to his injury, but it's unclear if he's fully fit to start. He's one of the team's main attackers, so he'll be the first right-wing choice as soon as he's back in the squad, pushing either David Da Costa or Kristoffer Velde to a bench role.