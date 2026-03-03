Antony News: Acrobatic finish in draw

Antony scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one corner in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Sevilla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 24th minute.

Antony's reacted first to a loose ball at the goalmouth Sunday and opened the scoring with an overhead kick in Real Betis's 2-2 draw versus Sevilla. Across his last five appearances (five starts), the forward has scored twice, assisted once and created 12 chances from 14 shots (six on goal) and eight crosses (two accurate). Overall, Antony has scored seven goals and assisted five times over 21 appearances (21 starts) in his first full La Liga campaign.