Antony News: Active defensively

Antony had two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Antony took two shots on the attack Sunday, but his impact was far greater on the defensive end. He won a team-high nine duels, won three tackles, made two clearances and blocked one shot from attacking midfield. He has shown his strength on both ends of the pitch through four matches this campaign, something he can build on as the season heats up.