Antony News: Active display in win
Antony had five off-target shots, created five chances and sent in seven crosses (four accurate) during Sunday's 3-2 win over Leganes.
Antony had another great performance, generating chaos from the flanks and creating more scoring chances than anyone, which included initiating the play that led to the game-winning goal during the closing stages of the match. The winger looks rejuvenated since joining Betis on loan, with two goals, two assists and 21 chances created over seven starts.
