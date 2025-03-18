Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Antony headshot

Antony News: Active display in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Antony had five off-target shots, created five chances and sent in seven crosses (four accurate) during Sunday's 3-2 win over Leganes.

Antony had another great performance, generating chaos from the flanks and creating more scoring chances than anyone, which included initiating the play that led to the game-winning goal during the closing stages of the match. The winger looks rejuvenated since joining Betis on loan, with two goals, two assists and 21 chances created over seven starts.

Antony
Betis
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now