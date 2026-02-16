Antony News: Assists on Sunday

Antony assisted once to go with three shots (three on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and six chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Mallorca.

Antony created the most chances in the game and set up Cedric Bakambu in first half stoppage time. Antony also made two interceptions, one tackle and one clearance. He has now contributed to four goals across the last six games and is up to 11 goal contributions for the campaign.