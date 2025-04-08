Antony News: Attempts four shots in draw

Antony generated four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Austin FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 75th minute.

This draw didn't have a lot of action on either box, but Antony was one of the standout performers due to his ability in the final meters. He was a constant threat to Austin's defensive line, so it wasn't surprising to see Antony filling out the stat sheet admirably. The Brazilian, who has recorded multiple shots in four of his last five starts, has netted four goals in seven appearances this season.