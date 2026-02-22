Antony News: Bags goal in season opener

Antony scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew.

Antony found the back of the net in the 20th minute Saturday, a strike assisted by Cole Bassett which took the early 2-1 lead. It came on one of his two shots in the match and he also recorded one accurate cross and one chance created. He was subbed off in the 84th minute for Joao Ortiz.