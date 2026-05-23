Antony News: Can't find the back of the net

Antony registered five shots (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Levante. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 22nd minute.

Antony put up five shots but only one was on frame, though it didn't cost Betis much as they still went on to win. The attacker should be a key figure in next year's Betis squad, though he won't partake in Brazil's 2026 World Cup campaign after being left out of the final team.