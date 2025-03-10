Antony News: Creates five chances Sunday

Antony recorded one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 win over Las Palmas.

Although he did not record a goal contribution for his second straight match, Antony still was an attacking threat down the right flank. He created a season-high five chances, bringing him up to 16 in his six matches since joining Betis. He also recorded three crosses and took two corners in his second consecutive match. He contributed to a clean sheet as well, winning one tackle and four duels across his 90 minutes of action.