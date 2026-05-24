Antony News: Finally scores again

Antony scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus San Jose Earthquakes.

For the first time since the 2026 season's opening matchday, Antony has logged a goal. Ideally for him, his post-World Cup form features much more goal-scoring, considering he barely scored multiple times across 11 starts between February and May.