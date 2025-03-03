Antony News: Left off scoresheet
Antony recorded one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Real Madrid.
Antony's streak of scoreboard appearances has come to an end after only recording a against Real Madrid. However, he was very active defensively with six tackles (three won) as he continues to be a ray of sunshine for Real Betis, already recording two goals and assists in five games.
