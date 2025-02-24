Antony News: Nets consolation goal
Antony scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 defeat versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Antony found the back of the net Sunday, doing little more than denying the clean sheet. If nothing else it's a nice start for the attacker, who will hope to continue a role in the starting XI. He had a solid day, even down a man for a majority of the match. Antony will hope to build on this production and fill the gap left by the departing Evander.
