Antony headshot

Antony News: Nets consolation goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Antony scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 defeat versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Antony found the back of the net Sunday, doing little more than denying the clean sheet. If nothing else it's a nice start for the attacker, who will hope to continue a role in the starting XI. He had a solid day, even down a man for a majority of the match. Antony will hope to build on this production and fill the gap left by the departing Evander.

Antony
Portland Timbers
More Stats & News
