Antony News: Nets first La Liga goal

Antony scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Celta Vigo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Antony landed on the scoresheet for the first time for Betis, despite taking the loss Saturday. With already two starts in two appearances, the midfielder is set to take on a big role with more minutes on the pitch for the rest of the season, having only made eight PL appearances with Manchester United, failing to start a single game.