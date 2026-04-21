Antony News: No longer banned
Antony has completed his suspension match, so he'll be available for selection in future weeks.
Antony's attacking talent will provide a boost to a side that deployed Pablo Fornals on the right wing in Tuesday's win over Girona. Having recently bounced back from an unproductive streak with his goal in the last Europa League match, Antony will now attempt to improve on his La Liga counts of seven goals and five assists across 26 appearances.
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