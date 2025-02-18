Antony News: Scores and assists on Sunday

Antony scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and four chances created in Sunday's 3-0 win over Real Sociedad.

Antony opened the scoring by netting a stunning volley in the 51st minute. He also set up the third goal for Marc Roca in the 69th minute. Antony also won the spot kick which was not converted by Giovani Lo Celso. Antony has been incredible since joining Betis on loan, registering three goal involvements in three appearances.