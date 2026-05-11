Antony News: Scores opening goal

Antony scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Real Sociedad.

Antony was a constant attacking threat throughout the first half, missing two big chances inside the opening 10 minutes before opening the scoring in the 39th minute. The forward has now registered third goal contributions across his last four matches, with two goals and one assist, during which he has taken 15 shots and created seven chances.