Antony News: Six shots in draw

Antony had six shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Rayo Vallecano.

Antony lacked a clinical touch Saturday as he led the Real Betis attack with six shot attempts (one on goal) but could not work the keeper in their 1-1 draw versus Ray Vallecano. Across his last five appearances (five starts), the attacker has created 12 chances from nine crosses (three accurate) and 16 shots (seven on goal) while scoring and assisting twice. Antony's 11 goal contributions across 20 La Liga appearances (20 starts) are his most in a single domestic campaign since moving to Ajax ahead of the 2020/21 season.