Antony News: Struggles to deliver offensively
Antony registered four shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Valencia.
Antony had volume but not efficiency in Tuesday's win, though he was ultimately bailed out by his teammates with a late goal. The forward should do better against Levante, a side which allowed 61 goals in LaLiga last season and has already conceded three times this year.
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