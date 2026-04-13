Antony News: Suspended one game

Antony will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Antony picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for next Tuesday's matchup against Girona. The right winger has been a locked-in starter for Real Betis and has been dealing with some muscular issues tied to his pubalgia, so this suspension could actually come at the right time to get him some rest. In his absence, Aitor Ruibal is expected to step in and handle duties on the right flank.