Antony News: Takes seven shots, active display
Antony recorded seven shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw against Real Madrid.
Antony didn't find the back of the net in this draw, but he was a dangerous player throughout the game and deserved to find the back of the net at least once. The Brazilian remains a key player for Betis, and he's been a major threat in the final third for the Verdiblancos. He has 12 goal contributions (seven goals, five assists) in 27 league appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now