Antony News: Takes seven shots, active display

Antony recorded seven shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw against Real Madrid.

Antony didn't find the back of the net in this draw, but he was a dangerous player throughout the game and deserved to find the back of the net at least once. The Brazilian remains a key player for Betis, and he's been a major threat in the final third for the Verdiblancos. He has 12 goal contributions (seven goals, five assists) in 27 league appearances this season.