Antony News: Tallies assist

Antony assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Antony missed the last match with an injury but was already back Sunday, with the forward playing 84 minutes. He would also bag an assist, finding Kristoffer Velde in the 13th minute for a goal. This is his first assist of the season, also adding a goal in their season opener.