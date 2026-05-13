Antony News: Three shots and five crosses in win

Antony had three shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Elche.

The star winger was unable to find the back of the net or deliver an assist in this game, but he was one of the focal points on offense for the Verdiblancos. Antony should remain in the starting lineup in the final two games of the season, and he's had an impressive campaign with eight goals and six assists in 30 appearances (28 starts).