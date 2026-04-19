Ao Tanaka News: Nine crosses in victory
Tanaka had one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (four accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton.
Tanaka played the full 90 minutes in Saturday's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton, operating as the defensive pivot in midfield and providing the platform from which his side dominated possession and transition throughout the match. The Japanese midfielder was praised by coach Daniel Farke in the pre-match build-up for his recent form and delivered a disciplined performance, winning duels and breaking up play consistently. Tanaka has started the last three matches, scoring one goal, delivering 16 crosses and eight key passes while handling a share of his team's set pieces.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ao Tanaka See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 183 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 336 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 336 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks24 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3225 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ao Tanaka See More