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Ao Tanaka News: Nine crosses in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 11:56pm

Tanaka had one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (four accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton.

Tanaka played the full 90 minutes in Saturday's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton, operating as the defensive pivot in midfield and providing the platform from which his side dominated possession and transition throughout the match. The Japanese midfielder was praised by coach Daniel Farke in the pre-match build-up for his recent form and delivered a disciplined performance, winning duels and breaking up play consistently. Tanaka has started the last three matches, scoring one goal, delivering 16 crosses and eight key passes while handling a share of his team's set pieces.

Ao Tanaka
Leeds United
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