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Ao Tanaka News: Opens scoring in FA Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Tanaka scored one goal to go with four tackles in Sunday's 2-2 (2-4) penalty shootout win over West Ham.

Tanaka fired Leeds United in front in the 26th minute of Sunday's FA Cup quarterfinal at West Ham, ripping a shot that took a deflection off Axel Disasi and found the back of the net to give the visitors a lead they held until a brutal stoppage-time collapse. He logged 69 minutes before coming off, ending with a goal and four tackles (three won) in a poised midfield performance that helped Leeds dictate the tempo for most of the match.

Ao Tanaka
Leeds United
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