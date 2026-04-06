Ao Tanaka News: Opens scoring in FA Cup

Tanaka scored one goal to go with four tackles in Sunday's 2-2 (2-4) penalty shootout win over West Ham.

Tanaka fired Leeds United in front in the 26th minute of Sunday's FA Cup quarterfinal at West Ham, ripping a shot that took a deflection off Axel Disasi and found the back of the net to give the visitors a lead they held until a brutal stoppage-time collapse. He logged 69 minutes before coming off, ending with a goal and four tackles (three won) in a poised midfield performance that helped Leeds dictate the tempo for most of the match.