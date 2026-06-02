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Ao Tanaka News: Quality in engine room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Tanaka has been named in Japan's World Cup squad and is expected to be an important midfield presence for Japan throughout the competition.

Tanaka made 33 appearances for Leeds United across all competitions this season, contributing four goals in what was a strong campaign for the Japanese midfielder who helped Leeds United secure their spot in the Premier League. Tanaka brings technical quality, pressing intelligence and the ability to contribute in both directions from midfield that makes him a versatile and trusted option for manager Moriyasu. Tanaka heads into the World Cup in strong form and full confidence after a productive season in English football that has him primed for his best tournament performance to date.

Ao Tanaka
Leeds United
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