Ao Tanaka News: Unused substitute Tuesday

Tanaka recorded no stats in Tuesday's 1-0 loss versus Sunderland.

Tanaka remained an unused substitute in Tuesday's clash against Sunderland, extending his run to six straight Premier League matches without seeing the pitch. The Japanese midfielder played a key role in the club's promotion last season but does not appear to be in coach Daniel Farke's plans at the moment, with Anton Stach, Ethan Ampadu and Elia Gruev currently preferred in midfield.