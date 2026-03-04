Ao Tanaka News: Unused substitute Tuesday
Tanaka recorded no stats in Tuesday's 1-0 loss versus Sunderland.
Tanaka remained an unused substitute in Tuesday's clash against Sunderland, extending his run to six straight Premier League matches without seeing the pitch. The Japanese midfielder played a key role in the club's promotion last season but does not appear to be in coach Daniel Farke's plans at the moment, with Anton Stach, Ethan Ampadu and Elia Gruev currently preferred in midfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ao Tanaka See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2061 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2061 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Dec. 3064 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1965 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1965 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ao Tanaka See More