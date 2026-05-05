Araos News: Departs Puebla

Araos has left Puebla after spending one year with the club, who made his exit official Saturday.

Araos will look for more consistent action outside of a La Franja team where he struggled to find a spot in the rotation, producing one goal across nine league appearances (two starts). He was relegated to a minor role in the last few months, with Kevin Velasco preferred over him. Having yet to establish himself in multiple clubs in Mexico and Brazil, the playmaker could soon try his luck in other South American countries.