Archie Goodwin headshot

Archie Goodwin News: Bags PK in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Goodwin scored a penalty kick in the 90th minute of Saturday's 2-1 loss to Nashville SC.

Goodwin logged just seven minutes off the bench but made an immediate impact to bring Charlotte within a goal late in the match. Despite the limited minutes, he's been impressive with three goals across his last three appearances. If he continues to produce, he could crack the starting lineup soon. Up next is a road clash at New York City FC on Saturday.

Archie Goodwin
Charlotte FC
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