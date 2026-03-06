Archie Gray headshot

Archie Gray News: Assists again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Gray assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 3-1 defeat versus Crystal Palace.

Gray assisted the opening goal of Thursday's match with an impressive assist to Dominic Solanke in the 34th minute. It marked his second straight match with an assist and it was the only chance he created in the match. The teenager now has three goal contributions over the last four matches, a stretch where Spurs have scored just four goals.

Archie Gray
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Archie Gray
