Archie Gray News: Assists in Sunday's loss

Gray recorded his first assist of the season Sunday as his cross in the 66th minute set up Richarlison's header. It was the only chance he created and the only cross he recorded in the match. He also made three clearance on the defensive end as he played the full 90 minutes in his fifth consecutive match despite starting in three different positions.