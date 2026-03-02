Archie Gray headshot

Archie Gray News: Assists in Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Gray assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Fulham.

Gray recorded his first assist of the season Sunday as his cross in the 66th minute set up Richarlison's header. It was the only chance he created and the only cross he recorded in the match. He also made three clearance on the defensive end as he played the full 90 minutes in his fifth consecutive match despite starting in three different positions.

Archie Gray
Tottenham Hotspur
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Archie Gray See More
