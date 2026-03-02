Archie Gray News: Assists in Sunday's loss
Gray assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Fulham.
Gray recorded his first assist of the season Sunday as his cross in the 66th minute set up Richarlison's header. It was the only chance he created and the only cross he recorded in the match. He also made three clearance on the defensive end as he played the full 90 minutes in his fifth consecutive match despite starting in three different positions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Archie Gray See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 286 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 286 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2717 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2717 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 1020 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Archie Gray See More