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Archie Gray News: Assists Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Gray assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Atlético Madrid.

Gray assisted Xavi Simons' goal in the 52nd minute Wednesday, a strike which cut the aggregate deficit to just two goals. It was one of two chances Gray created in the match and it marked his first goal contribution in the Champions League. Gray has been on an impressive run of form as of late, with three assists and one goal across his last seven appearances in all competitions. He'll look to keep up that good form with Spurs in a heated relegation battle with just eight matches to play.

Archie Gray
Tottenham Hotspur
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