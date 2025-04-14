Archie Gray News: Four crosses versus Wolves

Gray registered four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 4-2 loss against Wolverhampton.

Gray started at right back Sunday, his first start in that position since Dec. 5. He has started at four different positions in the Premier League this season. He had a decent outing Sunday as he set a season high with four crosses and also tied a season high with two corners. He added two interceptions in his full 90 minutes of action.