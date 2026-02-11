Gray started his second consecutive match at right back with Pedro Porro (hamstring) and Destiny Udogie (hamstring) both unavailable. He made a massive impact on the match with a close-range strike in the 64th minute off a Pape Matar Sarr assist to briefly tie the match up at 1-1. It marked Grays second goal of the season. The 19-year-old has seen a lot of playing time as of late due to Spurs' host of injuries and although his performances have been inconsistent, this early exposure to big minutes should benefit him in the long run.