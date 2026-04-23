Arda Guler Injury: Muscular issue
Guler (muscular) did not train Thursday due to muscle pain, leaving his availability for Friday's clash against Real Betis uncertain, according to MadridXtra.
Guler's fitness will need to be assessed ahead of the fixture, with Eduardo Camavinga and Thiago Pitarch the leading candidates to fill in should he be unable to go. The Turkish midfielder has been an important creative presence in Real Madrid's attack this season, making his potential absence a notable concern heading into the weekend. No further details have been provided on the nature of the muscular issue.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arda Guler See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics15 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List30 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction135 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction184 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season273 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arda Guler See More