Arda Guler Injury: Muscular issue

Guler (muscular) did not train Thursday due to muscle pain, leaving his availability for Friday's clash against Real Betis uncertain, according to MadridXtra.

Guler's fitness will need to be assessed ahead of the fixture, with Eduardo Camavinga and Thiago Pitarch the leading candidates to fill in should he be unable to go. The Turkish midfielder has been an important creative presence in Real Madrid's attack this season, making his potential absence a notable concern heading into the weekend. No further details have been provided on the nature of the muscular issue.