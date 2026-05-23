Arda Guler Injury: Named on bench for finale
Guler (muscular) has returned from injury and been named on the bench for Saturday's season finale against Athletic Club.
Guler returned to training with the team in the last few days after missing the last month with a biceps femoris injury in his right leg, earning himself a place back in the squad. The midfielder has been named only on the bench but could get some minutes in his final appearance for the Merengues this season before heading to the World Cup with Turkey.
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