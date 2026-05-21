Arda Guler Injury: Returns to partial training

Guler (muscular) participated in part of Wednesday's training session with the group as preparations continued for Saturday's season finale against Athletic Club, according to the club.

Guler's return to partial training is an encouraging development after the biceps femoris injury in his right leg had sidelined him for several weeks. The timing is particularly welcome heading into the World Cup with Turkey in June, as the young midfielder will be eager to prove his fitness before the tournament begins. No final decision has been made on his involvement for Saturday's fixture, but his presence on the training pitch is a positive step forward in his recovery.