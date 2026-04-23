Arda Guler Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Guler (muscular) has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to the biceps femoris in his right leg and will be monitored on a day-to-day basis, with the issue potentially keeping him out for at least four weeks, according to the club.

Guler's injury adds clarity to the muscular issue that prevented him from training on Thursday, and the projected timeline of at least four weeks represents a significant blow for Real Madrid heading into the final stretch of the season. The biceps femoris injury is a serious muscular setback that will require careful management before the Turkish midfielder can return to action. Brahim Diaz remain the leading candidate to cover his role in attack. Guler had been one of the more creative presences in Real Madrid's lineup this season, making his extended absence all the more costly.