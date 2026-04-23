Arda Guler headshot

Arda Guler Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 5:06am

Guler (muscular) has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to the biceps femoris in his right leg and will be monitored on a day-to-day basis, with the issue potentially keeping him out for at least four weeks, according to the club.

Guler's injury adds clarity to the muscular issue that prevented him from training on Thursday, and the projected timeline of at least four weeks represents a significant blow for Real Madrid heading into the final stretch of the season. The biceps femoris injury is a serious muscular setback that will require careful management before the Turkish midfielder can return to action. Brahim Diaz remain the leading candidate to cover his role in attack. Guler had been one of the more creative presences in Real Madrid's lineup this season, making his extended absence all the more costly.

Arda Guler
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arda Guler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arda Guler See More
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
15 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
30 days ago
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
135 days ago
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
184 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
273 days ago