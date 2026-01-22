Guler recorded his third consecutive assist across all competitions with a sharp forward pass to Vinicius Junior. He has clearly regained form under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa and now has three goals and 10 assists in 27 appearances across LaLiga and the Champions League for Real Madrid. In the Champions League, he has created 18 chances and delivered 12 accurate crosses, ranking among the most productive attacking midfielders in the competition. Guler will look to continue his strong run of form in the next Champions League fixture against Benfica, who currently sit 29th in the standings, making it a favorable matchup.