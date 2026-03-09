Arda Guler News: Assists in win
Guler assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 2-1 victory versus Celta Vigo.
Guler created a pair of chances and produced one assist during Friday's win. The attacking midfielder had a largely quiet match, but did well in the end to come away with an assist an all three points. He didn't manage a shot on goal, which was a disappointment in a match where he had plenty of the ball.
