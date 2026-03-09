Arda Guler headshot

Arda Guler News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Guler assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 2-1 victory versus Celta Vigo.

Guler created a pair of chances and produced one assist during Friday's win. The attacking midfielder had a largely quiet match, but did well in the end to come away with an assist an all three points. He didn't manage a shot on goal, which was a disappointment in a match where he had plenty of the ball.

Arda Guler
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arda Guler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arda Guler See More
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
90 days ago
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
139 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
228 days ago
UEFA Nations League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3
SOC
UEFA Nations League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3
Author Image
Luke Atzert
October 9, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024