Arda Guler News: Assists Tuesday

Guler assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Deportivo Alaves.

Guler helped open up the scoring Tuesday as he assisted Kylian Mbappe's goal in the 30th minute. It marked his ninth assist in La Liga this season to go along with his four goals. He created three chances and recorded two assists before being subbed off in the 58th minute for Franco Mastantuono.