Arda Guler News: Creates four chances Saturday

Guler generated one shot (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-2 win over Leganes.

Guler created four chances in Saturday's win, tied for his most in a match this season. It was his first start since Dec. 14 and he made the most of his opportunity. He also set season highs in crosses (five), accurate crosses (two) and corners (four), making Saturday one of his most productive performances of the season. He added one interception and one tackle before he was subbed off in the 62nd minute for Rodrygo.