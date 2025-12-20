Guler was not a big threat despite his playmaking production and set-piece activity during the weekend's clash. He extended a run of six straight appearances without a goal or assist while adding to his totals of eight shots (two on target), 22 crosses (five accurate) and seven chances created over that span. Although he's not in his best form and may lose playing time due to Eduardo Camavinga's return from injury, Guler is a potential attacking contributor as long as he continues to take corner kicks.