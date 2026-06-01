Arda Guler News: Fully fit and ready to star

Guler has been confirmed fully fit by coach Vincenzo Montella ahead of Turkey's World Cup campaign, with the Real Madrid attacking midfielder seen in excellent shape during national team training. "I saw Arda in great shape."

Guler ends what has been a breakthrough season at Real Madrid with six goals and 13 assists across 47 appearances in all competitions, establishing himself as one of the most creative attacking midfielders in European football despite a muscle injury that disrupted his final weeks of the campaign. Guler's ability to unlock defenses with his technical brilliance, passing range and goal-scoring threat makes him the undisputed focal point of Turkey's attacking setup, and his performances at the World Cup will be one of the most eagerly anticipated individual storylines of the tournament. Guler heads into the competition as one of the most exciting young players in the world and will carry the hopes of an entire nation on his shoulders this summer in North America.